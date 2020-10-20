McCoy Joins BioTherm Sales Team

Cotati, Calif. – BioTherm has expanded its sales team with the addition of Ryan McCoy as its regional sales representative for the Central Region.

“As BioTherm scales up to meet growing demand for our innovative products, Ryan’s expertise in the horticulture industry will be a great asset,” says Jonathan Barber, BioTherm’s general manager.

Ryan has a long career in horticulture, giving him an extensive understanding of grower and retailer operations. His previous experience includes time at Kalamazoo Valley Plant Growers Coop, Nash/Peterman Greenhouses, Ball Horticulture and most recently, Griffin Greenhouse Supply. This enables Ryan to anticipate grower needs across the ornamental, hemp and vegetable segments.

Based in Michigan, Ryan will serve customers from Minnesota to Ohio and south to Louisiana and Alabama.

About BioTherm

Founded in 1980, BioTherm’s enhancements range from all kinds of horticultural heating and cooling systems to dissolved oxygen infusion for better irrigation and dehumidification systems and more, all of which optimize plant growth by enhancing the elements within the cultivation space. Knowledge and experience have made BioTherm one of the most trusted sources for improving plant production. BioTherm’s innovations are proven to enhance grow operations by cutting costs and increasing plant yields. Find out more at www.biothermsolutions.com.