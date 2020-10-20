Rio Roses: Holiday P.R.E.P.

How to prepare your floral business for a unique holiday season

The holiday season is a major income source for the floral industry every year. But 2020 is no typical year: Holiday sales are even more vital with all the hardships we’ve endured from this global pandemic. There’s no question that physical store closures, limited inventory, and supply chain constraints have been issues.

Moreover, online spending has exploded due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing. Many florists who traditionally depended on brick and mortar sales have been scrambling to get their website and online marketing in order.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor