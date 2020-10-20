Encore Azaleas Introduces Two Stellar New Varieties

LOXLEY, Ala. – Two new Encore® Azaleas join the world’s most popular family of reblooming azaleas. Autumn Majesty® and Autumn Starburst™ combine the high performance you’ve come to expect from Encore® with exceptional new flower colors.

The striking bicolor blossoms of Autumn Starburst™ feature a star-shaped coral-pink center edged in pure white. The bold blooms shine against attractive, dark green foliage.

Autumn Majesty® produces masses of petite, purple blooms throughout the season. The semi-double flowers are packed with layers of petals for a ruffled appearance. Clean foliage stays bright green all year long.

Developed by Robert “Buddy” Lee, inventor of Encore® Azaleas, both varieties were selected for their compact form, attractive foliage, and cold hardiness. Reaching only 3′ tall by 3′ wide, these dwarf varieties take up less space in production and require little to no pruning.

Autumn Majesty® and Autumn Starburst™ are among the more cold-hardy Encore® Azaleas, thriving in USDA Zone 6A and above. Like all Encore® Azaleas, they flower profusely in spring, with repeat blooming throughout the summer and fall.

Visit encoreazalea.com to download factsheets on Autumn Majesty® and Autumn Starburst™ and learn more about the 33 varieties of Encore® Azaleas, offering more blooms, more often.

About Encore® Azalea

Encore® Azalea is the world’s best-selling multi-season blooming azalea. Its 33 varieties and range of sizes enliven landscapes with rich, colorful blooms in spring, summer and fall. It is sun tolerant, low maintenance and cold hardy, with most varieties being hardy through USDA Zone 6. It has an established reputation in the plant industry like no other azalea on the market. Visit http://www.encoreazalea.com to learn more.