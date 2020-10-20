Meat Institute Partners with Food Safety Net Services to Provide Additional Technical Training to Members

WASHINGTON, DC – The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) today announced a new training partnership with Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) to provide members with opportunities for technical training in addition to other Meat Institute educational programming.

“Food Safety Net Services is a leader in our industry for certified training courses for food processing and manufacturing,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “NAMI members will benefit from the wide variety of courses and the expert faculty at FSNS which compliments the Meat Institute’s regular educational programming.”

“As a Strategic Partner to NAMI and the meat and poultry industry, we are excited to expand our support to include the training needs of NAMI members,” said John Bellinger, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Food Safety Net Services and FSNS Certification & Audit. “We look forward to delivering educational programing that meets their high standards.”

The FSNS courses on offer to NAMI Members include important courses like HACCP Training, Sanitation: Management of Cleaning & Disinfecting in Food Environments + COVID-19, and SQF and Internal Auditing Training Courses.

Starting October 15, NAMI members can register online and see the complete list of courses available in person or virtually at http://fsns.com/services/education

Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is a national network of ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratories open 24/7, 365 days a year. FSNS provides expert technical resources that assist companies with implementing food safety and quality programs that deliver critical information needed to continually improve process controls. Additional services include GFSI, SQF and PAACO, approved auditing and certification capabilities. For more information, please visit FSNS.com.

The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products.