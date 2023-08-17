CENTER STAGE Red Lagerstroemia Earns Blue Chip Designation

Grand Haven, MI – Proven Winners® ColorChoice® CENTER STAGE® Red Lagerstroemia has earned a 2023 Blue Chip designation from the LSU AgCenter.



LSU AgCenter is a research and extension institution that provides information and education related to agriculture, natural resources, family and consumer sciences, and youth development. One of their programs is the Blue Chip Winners, which identifies the true standouts of their warm season bedding trials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This year the institution chose five Blue Chip Winners, and CENTER STAGE Red Lagerstroemia was the only shrub to earn the designation.

Spring Meadow’s Megan Mathey developed the CENTER STAGE Lagerstroemia series, which boasts disease-resistant black foliage and super stunning flower color. Trialed and tested and the University of Florida, the breeding goal of the Center Stage crapes is to bump up the bloom date, intensify the foliage color and reduce the mildew. Mathey has done all that and more, delivering a vigorous, growing, top-flight series of robust crapemyrtle.

CENTER STAGE Red crapemyrtle features vivacious cerise-colored blooms in summer. Hardy in USDA zones 6b-10, this outstanding crapemyrtle will grow to 6-12′ tall and 8′ wide. Other colors in the series include CENTER STAGE® Coral and CENTER STAGE® Pink Lagerstroemia.

All five 2023 awardees can be viewed on the LSU AgCenter website: 2023 Blue Chip Winners (lsuagcenter.com.)

For more information, visit www.ProvenWinners-Shrubs.com and www.SpringMeadowNursery.com.