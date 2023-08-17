Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE) Launches the Gender Equality Dialogues

Portland, OR – After more than two years of development, Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE) announced the official launch of the Gender Equality Dialogues (GED)—a new program offering leaders in the North American seafood industry the opportunity to align on the key barriers to gender equality across the sector, make measurable and actionable commitments, and leave equipped with the tools and information to drive tangible, enduring change.

The idea for the GED sprung from the recommendations of a global survey conducted by the international nonprofit Women in the Seafood Industry (WSI) in 2018, in which 61% of the women respondents reported gender inequalities compared to 38% of men. WSI was a significant contributor and collaborator on the initial development of the GED.

Becca Williams, the GED Program Manager at SAGE, will lead the inaugural cohort of industry leaders from Fortune Fish and Gourmet, Seattle Fish Co., and Acme Smoked Fish through a series of virtual meetings over the course of a year. Beginning with a primer on key issues and information, the program will progress to alignment on challenges, priorities, and commitments to action and then culminate in a collaborative determination and adoption of guidance and tools that participants can use to implement commitments while measuring and monitoring their progress.

Julie Kuchepatov, founder of Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE), notes, “After two years of development, I’m thrilled to see such important leaders in the North American seafood industry committing to both collective and individual action to address these challenges and usher in a new era of the seafood sector—one that prioritizes inclusivity and equality.”

When asked why Acme Smoked Fish is participating in the GED, Rob Snyder, Chief People and Sustainability Officer said, “There has never been anything like the GED in seafood, and the sector is ripe for change. We are excited to be part of this effort driving towards a more equitable sector as younger generations are coming up and demanding holistic sustainability efforts that include not only addressing environmental sustainability, but gender inequalities as well.”

Replying to the same question, Hamish Walker, Chief Sustainability and Operations Officer at Seattle Fish said, “The Gender Equality Dialogues are for anyone who recognizes that the industry has a gender inequality problem but isn’t sure of the various ways that it exists and how to address it. This program is perfect for us because we are ready and willing to do the work, and now will have a structure and tools for taking action.”

The Gender Equality Dialogues are funded by generous contributions from Builders Initiative, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation, and Sea Pact, which funded the initial development of the GED.

According to Brian Gartrell, Chief Human Resources Officer of Fortune Fish and Gourmet, “It’s no surprise that the inaugural cohort of the GED are also members of Sea Pact, as we recognize the power and impact of collaboration. As a founding member of Sea Pact, Fortune Fish and Gourmet is looking forward to participating because, as a collaboration, we are interested not only in funding innovation, but also participating in transformational initiatives that will positively influence the sector for years to come.”

Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE) promotes gender equality in the global seafood sector, leading to a more resilient industry, thriving communities, and abundant resources for future generations.

Learn more about SAGE and our efforts at www.seafoodandgenderequality.org.