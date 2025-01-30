Certified American Grown Presents: Empower Your Cut Flower and Foliage Business

Join us for an insightful session tailored specifically for Certified American Grown cut flower and foliage farmers! The USDA-NASS (National Agricultural Statistics Service) will provide a comprehensive update on the American industry and key statistics to empower your business decisions.

This session is a must-attend for every farmer who wants to:

Stay Informed : Understand the national trends in floriculture and foliage production.

: Understand the national trends in floriculture and foliage production. Plan Strategically : Learn what and where crops are being grown to make informed business decisions.

: Learn what and where crops are being grown to make informed business decisions. Leverage Data: Gain insights into the programs and policies that impact our industry.

Why It Matters

Knowledge is power. By understanding the broader landscape of our industry, you’ll be better equipped to position your farm for success, identify market opportunities, and advocate for the growth of domestic floriculture and foliage.

Details

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 8:00am PT/11am ET

Location: Virtual meeting – provided with registration

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable information that empowers you and your business. Let’s work together to strengthen our domestic floral and foliage community!