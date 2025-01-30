Stephen Starr is Taking Over 2 Restaurants Founded by Mario Batali

Melissa McCart, Eater New York Retail & FoodService January 30, 2025

Photo Credit: Babbo.com

Plus chef Mark Ladner will return to Greenwich Village to run Babbo

Prolific restaurateur Stephen Starr — behind notable endeavors like the recently opened cafe at Louis Vuitton, Le Coucou, Upland, and a Pastis partnership with Keith McNally — has a new set of iconic Italian restaurants under his umbrella.

Starr is taking over Babbo and Lupa, two iconic restaurants from the Bastianich family that had taken a hit after the fall of Mario Batali, Grub Street confirmed. And in the process of Starr’s takeover, Mark Ladner, the Batali-Bastianich-era chef who went from opening Lupa to Del Posto, will be running the kitchen at Babbo.

Most recently, Starr teamed up with Nancy Silverton’s Mozza, with its flagship in Los Angeles, to open the DC restaurant that debuted in November

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Eater New York

