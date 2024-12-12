USDA Opens Application Window for New Specialty Crop Program

WASHNGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the application window for a new $2 billion program designed to support specialty crop farmers. Applications open Dec. 10, 2024, and close on Jan. 8, 2025.

“The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) commends the USDA for recognizing the essential role of specialty crop producers with this Commodity Credit Corporation funding,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “This critical investment underscores a commitment to strengthening a sector vital to the nation’s food supply and economy and directly addresses the unique challenges faced by American growers. IFPA looks forward to collaborating with USDA to ensure the program is implemented effectively, delivering meaningful support to growers and enhancing the availability of fresh, nutritious produce for consumers nationwide.”

The Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program, administered by the Farm Service Agency, will provide eligible specialty crop producers “with marketing assistance payments that will help them engage in activities that aid in expanding domestic specialty crop markets or in developing new markets for their specialty crops,” USDA noted.

Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) Program:

Total funding available: $2 billion

Payments are subject to a payment limitation of $125,000

Helps growers manage higher costs and expand markets for fruits, vegetables, herbs, floriculture, and nursery crops. For crops requiring specialized handling, temperature and humidity control, quick transport, and high labor costs.

Deadline: Jan. 8, 2025

In November, IFPA and the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance commended the USDA for announcing the availability of this specialty crop funding and encouraged Congress to enact additional supplemental relief for growers. Learn more about IFPA’s advocacy efforts.