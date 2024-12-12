The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley Partners with Döhler to Launch Tastecraft Pure Freeze-Dried Fruit for Foodservice Distribution

Napa, California — The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley in partnership with Döhler introduces Tastecraft, a new line of freeze-dried fruits that offer the flavor, shape and nutritional value of just-picked fruit with the convenience of shelf stability. Tastecraft comes in seven flavors: Dragon Fruit Crumble, Strawberry Slices, Pineapple Pieces, Whole Raspberries, Lime Slices, Orange Slices, and Lemon Slices. All flavors are vegan and produced with non-GMO fruit. All flavors except Raspberry are kosher certified.

Tastecraft is a dynamic, multi-application ingredient designed to enhance a variety of recipes by adding texture, ﬂavor and visual interest. It appeals to chefs and bartenders alike with lightweight stay-fresh resealable packaging and a shelf life of up to 24 months. Freeze-dried as opposed to dried or dehydrated fruit preserves the fruit’s structure, color and flavor, resulting in a light, airy and crispy rather than chewy texture. Freeze-dried fruit has a longer shelf life than dried fruit due to its extremely low moisture content. Also because of its low moisture content and crisp texture, freeze-dried fruit can be ground into a powder and added to liquids for flavor.

Tastecraft has countless applications as an ingredient, garnish or topping. Try it in cocktails and beverages; smoothies and smoothie bowls; candies and confections; ice cream and sorbet; pastry and dessert; and savory dishes and salads. “We’ve found consumers love the premium upgrade these fruit options bring when added to menu items, also resulting in an opportunity for increased menu pricing for operators,” says Katie Dornfeld, senior foodservice market segment manager at Döhler North America.

Tastecraft is manufactured for Döhler and offered in partnership by The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley. Döhler, a global producer, marketer, and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems, and integrated solutions, helps food companies like The Perfect Purée actualize naturally derived products.

Döhler President of Americas Paul Graham says the partnership with The Perfect Pureé advances Döhler’s ongoing strategic efforts to expand its North American foodservice channel. “Döhler is delighted to partner with The Perfect Pureé. Tastecraft, a Döhler global registered trademarked brand, represents a variety of foodservice solutions across the world, and this marks the entrance in the region,” Graham says. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity, and see this as the start to a successful, long-lasting partnership for years ahead.”

For more than 35 years, The Perfect Purée has prioritized quality, consistency, and efficiency with its line of 40-plus premium fruit purées, zests, and blends. Tastecraft and Döhler maintain an unwavering commitment to sustainably harvested fruit picked at the peak of freshness for unmatched flavor in a freeze-dried product.

“We are honored and thrilled by our partnership with Döhler and excited to introduce Tastecraft to our loyal foodservice users and fans,” says Michele Lex, President and Chief Marketing Officer of The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley. Lex says Tastecraft’s authentic flavor and creative possibilities complement The Perfect Purée’s goal of making just-picked fruit flavor convenient and efficient. “Tastecraft supports our commitment to offering chefs and bartenders premium ingredients that make their jobs easier.”

SAMPLES: Foodservice professionals and media can request samples of Tastecraft starting in mid-December by visiting perfectpuree.com/tastecraft. Tastecraft sample boxes include a 10-gram pouch of every Tastecraft flavor. Samples will also be available at The Perfect Purée’s Booth, #2504, at the Winter Fancy Food Show.

HOW TO BUY: Tastecraft will be available in January 2025, through specialty, produce and broad line distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada. Foodservice Professionals may request a list of distributors here.

About The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

For more than 35 years, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley has indulged the culinary passion of chefs, mixologists and food enthusiasts with products that provide ultimate fresh fruit flavor minus the peeling, dicing and simmering required for making purées from scratch. The company’s line-up of fruit purées, specialties and blends features 41 on-trend premium flavors ranging from pantry staples Red Raspberry, Strawberry and Banana to the tropical Lychee, Passion Fruit and Pink Guava. The fruits are harvested at peak ripeness, puréed and packed frozen to maintain optimal freshness, flavor and color no matter what the season. As the leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées with foodservice distribution throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley is revered in restaurants, hotels, bars, bakeries and catering kitchens for the just-picked taste and unmatched consistency of its products.

All flavors can be frozen for up to 24 months from date of manufacture. When thawed, the purées, concentrates and specialties last 7-10 days in the refrigerator, and blends for 21 days.

For more information, visit www.perfectpuree.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook @theperfectpuree.

About Döhler

Döhler is a global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage and nutrition industry. Döhler is all about mastering sensory performance and nutrition. Being sustainable by nature, Döhler helps to nourish the world better: Good for people – Good for planet.®

Döhler’s ingredients are derived from natural raw materials. The comprehensive product portfolio of natural ingredients ranges from natural flavors, natural colors, natural health ingredients, a broad range of plant-based ingredients to ingredient systems and end-to-end solutions.

With more than 50 production sites, 75 offices and application centers, Döhler creates value for customers in over 160 countries. More than 9,500 dedicated employees, including 1,000 people in R&D, focused on science, technology and innovation are committed to making Döhler’s customers successful.

“WE BRING IDEAS TO LIFE.” describes Döhler’s integrated and entrepreneurial approach to innovation. This also includes innovation services, market intelligence, advice on food safety and microbiology as well as sensory & consumer science. Döhler also runs its own venture unit with more than 85 active ventures. Smart ideas have a way of becoming great products.