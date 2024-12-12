PRO*ACT Expands Vizient and Provista Agreement to Streamline Supply Chains and Introduce Protein Offerings

Monterey, CA – PRO*ACT, the leading provider of fresh produce supply chain solutions, is excited to announce an expanded agreement with Vizient, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company and Provista, a Vizient company, that will change how their clients manage their foodservice purchasing and supply chains. The expanded agreement will enable clients to optimize their produce purchases while leveraging a broad selection of center-of-plate protein providers across PRO*ACT’s extensive distribution network.

“Working with Vizient and Provista aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions that optimize supply chains and improve the overall foodservice experience,” said Rich Hall, EVP Sales and Marketing of PRO*ACT. “By introducing protein to our fresh produce offerings, we can deliver even greater value to Vizient and Provista provider clients and improve their operational efficiency.”



The expanded agreement is available to Vizient and Provista’s entire client base, which includes over 65% of the nation’s acute care providers 35% of the non-acute market.

