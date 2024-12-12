Allen Lund Company’s Graham Conrad Promoted to St. Louis General Manager

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce Graham Conrad’s promotion to General Manager of the ALC St. Louis office.

Graham previously served as the National Sales Manager for the ALC Des Moines office. He joined ALC in 2017 as an Intern. He was hired full-time as a Transportation Broker in 2019, before being promoted to the NSM position, where he played a key part in the office’s growth. Starting January 1, 2025, he will join the St. Louis office to transition into his new role.

Tracey Lewin, Vice President of Sales and Operations, stated, “Congratulations to Graham on his promotion to St. Louis GM! He hit the ground running when he joined ALC, and he has gained so much momentum, and collected so much success in the years since. With Graham’s proven sales achievements and an established, sound sales and operations team in the St. Louis office, I am excited to see what they will accomplish together. I look forward to working closely with Graham as he takes the reins. I’d also like to thank Dawn Davenport for developing such a strong operations team during her tenure as GM. Welcome to the GM group, Graham!”

Ben Batten, General Manager of the ALC Des Moines office, shared, “The entire Des Moines team and I are thrilled to see Graham’s hard work and dedication pay off with his promotion to GM of the St. Louis office. Graham’s story is a great example of the growth opportunity at the Allen Lund Company. Starting with an internship, then a brief time as a Broker, Graham jumped into sales and earned three consecutive trips to the Legacy Club. He has worked tirelessly to provide the highest level of customer service for our shippers and is solution-focused when met with any challenge. I’m very proud of him and look forward to developing a close relationship between our offices.”

Regarding his promotion, Graham said, “I am very thankful for the opportunity to start my role as General Manager for the St. Louis branch of ALC. Ben Batten has been my mentor since the start of my career, and I am forever grateful for his guidance in all aspects. The office in Des Moines has helped me grow both professionally and personally, sharing many memories. I would not be in this position without the fantastic Des Moines team. I look forward to getting to know the team in St. Louis, as well as continuing to grow an already strong and established office!

