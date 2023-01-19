Changes to Accelerate Introduction of Genetics to Markets

Appointments of Martijn Kuiper, Tosca Ferber and Camillo Berenos to new positions in Out-licensing, Global Product Management and R&D.

Dümmen Orange is making new genetics available for out-licensing to young plant growers and breeders. The company is constantly focusing on creating a rich pipeline of new products. To bring more of these genetics to the market alongside its own portfolio, Dümmen Orange is looking to setup new partnerships with industry players.

To build up the licensing-out of genetics, Dümmen Orange has appointed Martijn Kuiper, currently Head of Global Product Management, to the new role of Director of Global Out-licensing. Martijn has long-term experience within the floriculture industry, working with many prominent players worldwide to bring new varieties to the market.

