Chrysal Introduces Innovations at the Proflora

This year Chrysal introduces two innovations at the Proflora in Bogota; Our Chrysal Sea Freight Service and Chrysal FlowPro 2. The future of transporting flowers is sea freight. At Chrysal sustainability comes first. We have put this at the heart of our business and are aiming for a zero impact flower industry together with our partners. With our Sea Freight Service we enable growers, importers and retailers to have their flowers delivered to their customers in a sustainable way. Sea freight lowers the carbon footprint by as much as 92% in comparison to airfreight. With FlowPro 2 it is possible to place your flowers directly into water without recutting the stems. It has the same great results as our well known Professional 2 conditioner. This gives you time to focus on the fun parts of your business with the knowledge that Chrysal is taking care of your flowers. The Proflora is October 4th till 6th in Bogota. We like to tell you more about our innovations and how we can help you reach your sustainability goals at our booth 3004 and 3005.

Chrysal Sea Freight Service

Studies have shown that transporting flowers by sea freight versus air lowers the carbon footprint by as much as 92%. However sea freight takes time and the flowers are put under a lot of pressure. With all the challenges in mind, Chrysal have spent more than ten years developing what is now known as the Chrysal Sea Freight Service. Chrysal Sea Freight Service is a total service solution throughout the chain considerably reducing flower wastage and rejection rate.

FlowPro 2

FlowPro 2 is a conditioner that eliminate the need for re-cutting before placing flowers in water. This way you can use your flowers directly after they arrive. FlowPro 2 has the same great results as our well known Professional 2 conditioner. The no-cut formula enables you to achieve significant savings on labor and operational costs and gives you the time to focus on the fun parts of your business with the knowledge that Chrysal is taking care of your flowers. FlowPro 2 comes in several packaging, for example our sustainable Bag-in-box, which contains 60% less plastic in comparison to our blue can.

Towards a zero impact flower industry

Sustainability has never been more relevant than today. Sustainability is at the very heart of our company. At Chrysal we strongly feel we all have responsibility towards generations to come. As a global market leader in flower food, we want to contribute to make the world more beautiful for everyone. Our ambition is to set the standard for a flower industry with zero impact. We want to help all our partners reach their sustainability ambitions. We are ready to share and improve our vast knowledge. Together we can make a zero impact flower industry a reality.

Do you want to know more about our Sea Freight service or FlowPro? Or how we can help you reaching your sustainability ambitions? Visit our booth during the Proflora at 3004 and 3005.

Chrysal International

Sustainability has never been more relevant than today. Sustainability is at the very heart of our company, since 1929. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of flowers in your own home, Chrysal offers sustainable solutions to keep them fresh longer. We strongly feel we have a responsibility towards generations to come. As a global market leader in flower food, we want to contribute to make the world more beautiful for everyone. Our ambition is to set the standard for a flower industry with zero impact.