Coming in effect of the updated Health Canada Policy on Listeria monocytogenes in RTE Foods

Please be advised that Health Canada’s Policy on Listeria monocytogenes in Ready-to-Eat Foods (2023) will be effective on October 1, 2023. The guidance on Control measures for Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat foods has been revised to align with the updated policy.

Industry’s control measures and preventive control plan (when required), should now align with the updated policy and associated guidance. Verification of control measures for Listeria monocytogenes continues via regular inspection activities such as preventive control inspections and sampling.