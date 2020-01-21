Chrysal Introduces New Paper Sachet

Naarden – The growing challenge of plastics in the environment means it is more urgent than ever to find more sustainable solutions. We now introduce a new and fully recyclable Paper flower food sachet. With this new powder sachet we contribute to a circular economy in which we not only reduce the use of plastic but the materials we do use can either be recycled, composted or re-used. Our ambition is to be the most sustainable partner in the flower industry, constantly working to reduce flower wastage, water use and packaging materials thus integrating sustainability in our strategy.

Our new Paper flower food sachet is 100% recyclable and contributes to a circular economy. Achieving a circular economy is important for the environment, there is no waste and resources are being re-used over and over again. No non-renewable resources are exhausted and residual materials are fully re-used in the system. The Chrysal Paper sachet contains our Chrysal Universal flower food that keeps flowers beautiful up to 60% longer.

Our new Chrysal Paper sachet is part of our sustainable flower food sachets line, consisting of the Compostable sachet, the Recyclable Plastic sachet and now also the Chrysal Paper sachet. Ten years ago we started with Chrysal Cares, our sustainability program. By using Chrysal products, significantly less water is used and flower wastage and packaging materials reduces. By 2022 we want 50% of our sachets’ packaging to be either recyclable, compostable or re-usable. We continue to work hard on solutions to reduce our footprint, contribute to a circular economy and make the chain more sustainable in order to contribute to a better world.

Chrysal, Nurturing Beauty

