Consumers, Florists Differ on Floral Arrangements

Consumer preferences in floral arrangements don’t necessarily match the designs that florists are taught to make, according to a new study by researchers at North Carolina State University.

Particular flower species are important to consumers, while they also pay attention to the overall symmetry of the arrangement as well as the colors presented, the research suggests.

Specifically, the study shows that surveyed consumers absolutely love roses – and are quite willing to pay more to have them included in floral arrangements – while having little use for chrysanthemums, a Mother’s Day staple.

