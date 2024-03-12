Danziger: Planning an Order for Summer Designs

As a container garden designer planning around my customers timelines can push out the planting season meaning creating when the weather is hotter, and more humid. I choose and design my high summer order with plants that are bred to be adaptable to climatic changes, disease resistance and with better water resilience. Later planting means I take a 2-season approach with containers that can carry through into fall, the colors and varieties in my order reflect this.

Now is the time to plan and place it with my grower. I have a fantastic grower whose greenhouses will be full of the latest varieties of season extenders all suited to the hotter months. For my container designs Impatiens Sol Luna Ultra Violet and Angelonia Alonia Big Cherry will feature as the thriller and structure, happy in both sun and shade with large vibrant violet/pink flowers Sol Luna will deliver a ball of color when planted next to the Angelonias tall upright and vibrant cherry stems, a fantastic combination of color and impact, both varieties will flourish in the heat.

