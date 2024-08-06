Plant By Number Takes the Guesswork Out of Garden Design

Garden Centers discover an invaluable tool that simplifies design and boosts plant sales

Plant By Number Design, a disruptor in DIY garden design, is boosting plant sales with its new, user-friendly, customizable garden maps. This innovative product line supports garden centers by simplifying the design process, enhancing the planting experience, and fostering business growth.

Plant By Number is a user-friendly, customizable design tool that demystifies gardening by providing professional-quality, printed-to-scale garden maps on weed-blocking fabric or biodegradable paper. Available as both PDF digital layouts and in-store grab-and-go kits, each Garden Map comes complete with installation instructions. These designs, meticulously crafted by designers and master gardeners, integrate essential landscape design principles to ensure stunning results.

“Plant By Number is an essential tool for garden centers aiming to connect with their customers by offering comprehensive garden solutions that go beyond cookie-cutter templates, complementing their plants and tools,” explains Alexander Betz, founder and CEO of Plant By Number Design. “Our products effectively address the challenge of knowing which plants to place where allowing garden centers to guide their customers with seamless solutions.”

The products support gardeners from the initial design phase to planting, guiding easy installation and continued maintenance. The clear and precise layouts save customers time during installation, ensuring a smooth and efficient gardening experience. This comprehensive approach ensures that every aspect of the design process is seamlessly integrated, offering gardeners a complete solution for creating and maintaining beautiful gardens while encouraging repeat business.

“By offering Plant By Number in your garden center, you provide customers with the ability to craft a gorgeous garden in a weekend,” says Betz. “Especially valuable for garden centers without in-house designers, our comprehensive catalogs can help elevate your offerings while still ensuring customers plant high-quality, enduring gardens.”

Plant By Number’s mission is to make professional-grade garden design accessible for all, enabling them to offer captivating garden solutions to their customers. With a focus on precision, creativity, and practicality, Plant By Number provides tailored solutions that elevate any outdoor space.

Plant by Number benefits both customers and garden centers by transforming garden design and installation into an accessible and enjoyable experience. This innovative product line simplifies the gardening process, drives plant sales, supports customer satisfaction, and contributes to business growth. Garden centers without a designer can add a design section, while those with a designer can utilize the off-season to create a range of layouts that we can produce for them. The ultimate goal is to drive sales of plants and hard goods, maximizing the value of each customer. Incorporating Plant by Number into their offerings allows garden centers to enhance their product range and provide exceptional customer value.

Plant By Number transforms garden design and installation into an accessible and enjoyable experience for gardeners and landscape designers. Their patented Garden Maps feature professional designs printed to scale on weed-blocking fabric, providing an innovative solution that allows gardeners to create stunning gardens quickly and efficiently. Plant By Number is based in Chester, New Jersey. Visit www.pbndesign.com for more information.