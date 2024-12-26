New Video Series Showcases Modern Meadow Garden Design

Monrovia brings trend to life in front yard makeover

Dayton, Oregon – Monrovia, the nation’s leading grower of premium ornamental and landscaping plants, has released the latest in a three-part YouTube series called “Front Yard Makeover.” The inspirational videos bring viewers along on a home landscaping project creating a pollinator-friendly, low-maintenance oasis that also boosts curb-appeal. In this series, Georgia Clay, Monrovia’s plant selections manager, offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to take on a front yard makeover project, completing a real-life renovation at her home.



The most recent video, “ Fall Review ,” takes viewers on a tour of the completed garden and offers advice for fall garden maintenance. Previous videos in the series include “ Before ,” which takes viewers through the first stage of a front yard makeover, showing Georgia and designerLisa Nunamaker of Paper Garden Workshop (‪ @papergardenworkshop‬ ‬‬‬‬‬‬) meeting to review three garden design options. The second video, “ Planting Day ,” gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look on how a design plan comes to life.



“Through our extensive consumer research, we’ve seen an increase in homeowners looking to create a more natural landscape,” says Katie Tamony, CMO and trend spotter at Monrovia. “We wanted to showcase a modern take on this natural garden style, which can include natives as well as climate appropriate cultivars – plants that are better behaved and easier to care for. By choosing the right plants it’s possible to create a beautiful, free flowing and relaxing space that draws in birds and bees, as well as friends and family.”



Modern Meadow gardens are a full sensory experience, with color, movement and a connection to nature. The palette includes flowy grasses such as Karley Rose Fountain Grass , perennials like Pink Pearl Agastache and edibles such as Eversweet Strawberry .



Find more information about plants featured in these videos, garden design trends or to find the right plants for your next project, visit your local garden center and Monrovia.com .