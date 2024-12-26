New Video Series Showcases Modern Meadow Garden Design

Monrovia brings trend to life in front yard makeover
Dayton, Oregon – Monrovia, the nation’s leading grower of premium ornamental and landscaping plants, has released the latest in a three-part YouTube series called “Front Yard Makeover.” The inspirational videos bring viewers along on a home landscaping project creating a pollinator-friendly, low-maintenance oasis that also boosts curb-appeal. In this series, Georgia Clay, Monrovia’s plant selections manager, offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to take on a front yard makeover project, completing a real-life renovation at her home.
The most recent video, “Fall Review,” takes viewers on a tour of the completed garden and offers advice for fall garden maintenance. Previous videos in the series include “Before,” which takes viewers through the first stage of a front yard makeover, showing Georgia and designerLisa Nunamaker of Paper Garden Workshop (@papergardenworkshop) meeting to review three garden design options. The second video, “Planting Day,” gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look on how a design plan comes to life.
“Through our extensive consumer research, we’ve seen an increase in homeowners looking to create a more natural landscape,” says Katie Tamony, CMO and trend spotter at Monrovia. “We wanted to showcase a modern take on this natural garden style, which can include natives as well as climate appropriate cultivars – plants that are better behaved and easier to care for. By choosing the right plants it’s possible to create a beautiful, free flowing and relaxing space that draws in birds and bees, as well as friends and family.”
Modern Meadow gardens are a full sensory experience, with color, movement and a connection to nature. The palette includes flowy grasses such as Karley Rose Fountain Grass, perennials like Pink Pearl Agastache and edibles such as Eversweet Strawberry.
Find more information about plants featured in these videos, garden design trends or to find the right plants for your next project, visit your local garden center and Monrovia.com.
About Monrovia
Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.