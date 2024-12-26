Nominations Now Open for AAS Medallion of Honor

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau (NGB) and All-America Selections are now accepting nominations for the 2025 Medallion of Honor.

The AAS Medallion of Honor, established in 1936, is a prestigious service award given to individuals who have contributed to the advancement of horticulture and have worked to raise the visibility of All-America Selections and to AAS Winners in an exceptional manner.

Past winners include Board of Directors and Officers, Judges, Breeders, business owners and managers. A complete list of past recipients can be found on the AAS website.

Current nominations can be made by filling out this form and provide the nominee’s information and contributions to All-America Selections.

The 2025 recipient will be determined by the NGB Board of Directors and the award will be presented in conjunction with the International Plant Trialing Conference in October 2025.

Deadline for nominations is January 31, 2025.

Questions can be directed to Diane Blazek, Executive Director at dblazek@ngb.org.

National Garden Bureau is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 with a mission to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners while also serving the needs of its members. NGB publishes and sponsors the annual “Year Of” program, New Plants, Garden Products, a Therapeutic Garden Grant, Market Share Surveys and more.

All-America Selections was founded in 1932 and continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization trialing in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be deemed winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners that are announced three times a year.