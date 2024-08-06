Vermont Smoke & Cure Wins 2024 Taste for Life Food Essentials Award

HINESBURG, VT – Vermont Smoke & Cure, renowned for its artisanal smoked meat products, announced that its Uncured Turkey Pepperoni Stick has been named the winner in the Snack Stick category of the 2024 Taste for Life Food Essentials Awards.

This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to crafting high-quality, flavorful meat snacks that meet the growing consumer demand for healthier, protein-forward, on-the-go options to fuel their lives and adventures.

“We’re honored to receive this award from Taste for Life,” said Michael Schafer, Commercial Business Lead at Vermont Smoke & Cure. “It validates our dedication to creating snacks that not only taste great, but also align with consumer preferences for natural, better-for-you options that offer healthy proteins.”

Building on this success, Vermont Smoke & Cure is excited to announce the launch of four new products, available now at retailers and Amazon:

Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Sticks: Ribeye in snack format. Made with 100% beef, offering a rich, savory flavor profile.

Oven Roasted, Seasoned Turkey Sticks: Featuring aromatic seasonings and a touch of hickory smoke to deliver homestyle flavor in every bite.

Hickory Smoked Hot & Spicy Turkey Sticks: Starts off with a smoky, American Southwestern-meets-“Dad’s spicy chili” blend of flavors, then the heat from a perfect mix of paprika, chili, and chipotle hit.

Customer Favorites Variety Pack: The first mass-distributed multi-flavor meat stick pouch in retail.

These new offerings continue Vermont Smoke & Cure’s tradition of handcrafted, slow-cooked meats using real hardwood chips. All products are made without antibiotics, added hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors.

“Our new product line exemplifies our commitment to innovation while maintaining the exceptional quality and taste that Vermont Smoke & Cure is known for,” Schafer added. “We’re particularly excited about our turkey offerings, which our research shows are in high demand among consumers.”

The launch of these new products comes at a time when the meat snack market is projected to reach $4.2 billion in sales by 2025. Vermont Smoke & Cure’s unique 18+ hour smoking process ensures that each stick delivers on both flavor and quality, meeting the expectations of today’s discerning consumers.

For more information about Vermont Smoke & Cure and its award-winning products, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.

ABOUT VERMONT SMOKE & CURE

Since 1962, Vermont Smoke & Cure has been crafting smoked meats and meat snacks in their Vermont smokehouse. The one-of-a-kind meat snacks are made with meat free from antibiotics and added hormones, artificial colors, preservatives or flavors. Available nationwide at natural food stores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, and ecommerce retailers. All products are now available online. For more information, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.