Must-See Exhibitors at the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS) 2025

Oasis Forage, Plant Development Services Inc., Star® Roses and Plants, and Plant by Number are set to exhibit at the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore, MD,

Baltimore – The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS) returns to Baltimore January 8-10, 2025, and promises to be another record-breaking event. Known as The Masterpiece of Trade Shows, MANTS draws over 11,000 attendees and 900+ exhibitors, showcasing cutting-edge plants, nursery stock, garden essentials, and outdoor living innovations. Not to be missed, this year’s brands shaping the green industry’s future:

OASIS FORAGE: BOOTH 1906

Oasis Forage is your one-stop solution for seasonal merchandising to capitalize on the 2025 Garden Trend: Foraged. Featuring four thoughtfully curated, turnkey kits—Mother’s Day Merchandiser Kit, Fall ‘Porch Pot Foam’ Set, Winter ‘Holiday Strong’ Set, and the Everyday ‘All of the Essentials’ Set—each merchandiser offers display-ready products and tools designed to inspire customers and boost sales. These kits make it easy to capture the essence of each season, from the freshness of spring blooms to the cozy warmth of winter arrangements. Perfect for retailers looking to simplify their merchandising while maximizing visual impact and seasonal appeal.

PLANT DEVELOPMENT SERVICES, INC.: BOOTHS 33-36

Southern Living® and Sunset® Plant Collections will showcase Ilex Nelliet™ – new to the trade in 2025 and consumers in 2026. With dense dark green foliage, bright red berries, and excellent branching, Nelliet makes for an ideal screening choice. It offers easy care with minimal pruning and a strong upright habit, reaching 15–25′ high by 10–15′ wide when mature. Nelliet thrives in full sun to partial shade settings in USDA Zones 6a-9b.

Also being showcased at the Southern Living® Plant Collection booth are the new Garden Design Placemats from Plant by Number. These easy-to-use placemats are meticulously crafted by designers and feature premium plant varieties from Southern Living® Plant Collection, Butterfly Candy™ Buddleia, Encore Azalea®, and Better Boxwood®. The Placemats help garden centers grow workshop offerings and boost spring sales. Be sure to stop by and ask the team about the placemats.

STAR ROSES AND PLANTS: BOOTH 228

Star® Roses and Plants is celebrating the 25th Year of the Knock Out® Rose and kicking off the celebration during their industry breakfast at MANTS. Register here or stop by booth #228 to chat with experts.

Also, Bushel and Berry® will showcase two new plants. Brew-Tea-Ful™ Tea Camellia is the first non-fruiting variety from Bushel and Berry®. This Camellia produces three types of tea: soothing green tea, rich black tea, and aromatic blossom tea. Brew-Tea-Ful™ works well in patio containers or as a unique (and edible!) evergreen hedge. Poppin’ Passion™ Passion Fruit thrives in warm climates and still offers the container-friendly, easy-to-grow attributes you know from the brand. Its flowers are a host for native pollinators, something the modern gardener will love as much as the delicious fruit.

MANTS has no shortage of exciting things happening throughout the 3-day event – as you explore the tradeshow floor, stop at booths 33, 34, 36, 228, and 1906 to be inspired, discover trends, and connect with leaders redefining how we grow.

