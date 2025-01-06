Bone Suckin’ Sauce Launches New Larger Size Seasonings & Rubs

Raleigh, NC – Ford’s Gourmet Foods, Master Distributer of Bone Suckin’ Sauce®, is excited to announce the launch of its new, larger size Bone Suckin’® ALL PURPOSE ! Seasoning & Rub and Bone Suckin’® CHICKEN Seasoning & Rub. These new sizes are designed to cater to the growing demand for convenient and versatile seasonings.

This is Your NEW 26 oz. Bone Suckin’ ALL PURPOSE ! Seasoning & Rubthe all-in-one Seasoning for plant proteins, meats, & vegetables! Bone Suckin’ ALL PURPOSE ! Seasoning & Rub is the 2025 Scovie Awards Winner in the Condiments – Not Hot & Spicy – Dry Rub/Seasoning – All Purpose category. It saves you time & money, so be sure to use it amply for that Bone Suckin’® Flavor!

Garlic & sage come to the forefront of our NEW 23.9 oz. Bone Suckin’® CHICKEN Seasoning & Rub, which complement the hints of the celery and citric flavors. While it’s the perfect mouth-watering flavor on chicken, turkey, and other poultry, it’s versatile enough to be used on just about anything!

“We’re thrilled to introduce these larger sizes of our popular seasonings,” said Patrick Ford, Vice President of Ford’s Gourmet Foods. “These new seasonings provide even more value and convenience to our customers, allowing them to enjoy the bold flavors of Bone Suckin’ Sauce® in their own kitchens.”

All Bone Suckin’ Sauce® Seasonings are Kosher, Gluten Free, NON-GMO Project Verified, No MSG, and Dairy Free.

Bone Suckin’ Sauce® is the award-winning Western North Carolina style tomato-based barbecue sauce & marinade based in Raleigh, NC; The serious barbecue, grilling, & marinating sauce for land & sea! Bone Suckin’ Sauce® is Non-GMO, Gluten Free, & contains No High Fructose Corn Syrup. Rated #1 for Newsweek and A+ Health Magazine.

Phil Ford, a Raleigh-based real estate appraiser and father of four, created his sauce in 1987 while attempting to replicate his mother’s BBQ recipe. In September 1992, Phil’s brother, Lynn Ford, and Lynn’s wife, Sandi, expressed interest in partnering to bring the sauce to market. Sandi’s experience of savoring every drop led to the sauce’s name, and it officially debuted in November 1992.

Ford’s Gourmet Foods – a fourth-generation, Raleigh-based family business – distributes the North Carolina-produced product, as well as many other N.C. brands, such as Wine Nuts, Fire Dancer Jalapeno Peanuts, Southern Yum, Bone Suckin’ Sauce and more. Ford’s was recently awarded the 2024 North American Agricultural Marketing Officials Marketer of the Year Award. The annual award recognizes an agribusiness company in North America who has demonstrated industry leadership, stand-out creativity and innovation in brand development and marketing. Ford’s Gourmet Foods was also Awarded the Export Achievement Certificate by the United States Department of Commerce.

