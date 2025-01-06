Holex Flower Expands Production Facility with Innovative Bulb Flower Washing Machine

In collaboration with Machinefabriek Akerboom B.V. from Noordwijkerhout, Holex Flower has developed the world’s first bulb flower washing machine. The introduction of this machine marks a significant step for Holex Flower in easing production tasks and meeting the strict phytosanitary requirements of several countries to which it exports.

Pioneering Innovation

For years, it has been Holex Flower’s goal to develop a machine that could optimally and efficiently wash a variety of bulb flowers. Akerboom Machinebouw was chosen as a partner to take on this project. Together, they developed a machine capable of quickly and thoroughly rinsing cut flowers to remove dirt, sand, and bulb debris. Initially, the focus is on Tulips, but the machine can also clean Daffodils, Hyacinths, Irises, and Gladioli.

“This bulb flower washing machine is an added USP for Holex Flower’s export to countries with stringent phytosanitary requirements, where dirt, sand, and bulb remains are considered a problem,” says Paul Hoogenboom, Managing Director of Holex Flower. “With this unique machine, we’ve taken a new, but certainly not the last, step in our specialization in distant and challenging markets. This is an important development for both our customers from a commercial perspective and for our own staff, making work more pleasant. Additionally, we expect fewer claims on products that are rejected during border controls and must be destroyed due to the presence of dirt or sand.”

Focus on Sustainable Employability

In addition to saving a few FTEs, the washing machine also lightens the workload of the production team with its ingenious method. No more cold, wet hands, yet the same – or even better – cleaning results! Holex Flower was supported in this development by the innovation fund of Dutch Flower Group, of which it is part as a specialist in distant markets.