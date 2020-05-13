Darwin Perennials Day Goes Digital! Join Us June 15-19 For Darwin Digital Days

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, April 2020: Darwin Perennials has made the decision to re-imagine its annual Darwin Perennials Day event to become a week-long schedule of education and activities. It will replace its single-day live event. Darwin Digital Days will run Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, and will include opportunities for virtual tours of its Zone 5 perennial gardens in The Gardens at Ball; educational opportunities with key perennial suppliers; interactive keynote speakers; and more chances to ask questions and get answers on the newest genetics in the perennial industry.

“With the day-to-day uncertainties of live events, and with the intent to reach as many perennial industry members as we can, the Darwin Perennials team has made the decision to cancel its single-day event and reimagine it to a full lineup of digital experiences,” says Leland Toering, Sales & Marketing Manager for Darwin Perennials. “This year’s event is shaping up to be a highly engaging campaign to bring the latest perennial information to our customers.”

Stay tuned for more details on Darwin Digital Days, and a full agenda of speakers and activities. Visit www.DarwinPerennials.com to catch up on the new products launched for 2021.