Dümmen Orange Appoints Noelia Mansilla as New President for EMEA Region

Dümmen Orange is pleased to announce that effective November 1, Noelia Mansilla has accepted the new position as President for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Sales. Noelia will become member of the Dümmen Orange Global Executive Committee.

In her new role as President EMEA, Noelia takes the overall responsibility for the sales and financial performance of the region, combining all crops and businesses. This organizational change is part of the new company setup in which the supply chain team together with the finance, product management, marketing and sales teams will intensify their collaboration on a regional level. In addition, this regional team will focus cohesively on better positioning of our wide assortment to customers, strengthening of our sales network, improvement of our delivery performance and enhancement of cross-selling and retail opportunities

Biense Visser, Chief Executive Officer with Dümmen Orange, says: “This new regional leadership position will facilitate increased synergy across all business units, improving our efficiency and effectiveness in the market. We will continue to place our top emphasis on enhancing the customer experience, improving our supply chain to make Dümmen Orange the most reliable supplier, and deepening our relationships with our growers, retailers and other sales partners.”

