Evening Social Events and Exciting Tours Available for the 2024 Perennial Plant Association National Symposium

The Early Bird deadline of June 17th is fast approaching as the Perennial Plant Association prepares to have the city of Asheville, North Carolina host the 2024 National Symposium! PPA is thrilled to be heading to the mountains for a week designed to highlight the wonders of perennial plants. PPA will also be celebrating its 40th anniversary as an association at the National Symposium with special highlights throughout the week. From tours of public and private gardens to education crafted for diverse industry interests, this is THE event for perennial plant people.

The National Symposium will be hosted at the Embassy Suites and DoubleTree Downtown Asheville hotels from July 29 – August 1 with tours exploring into the surrounding areas. This year, PPA has partnered with Speaking of Gardening to add an additional day of education on August 2.

Set amongst the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the symposium is carefully curated to deliver an unforgettable horticultural experience. You’ll have the chance to explore stunning botanical gardens, see the incredible work that leading companies are undertaking, and learn from top experts in the field, including Tom Ranney, Kelly Elsworth, Rashid Poulson, and Bobby Mottern.

Plus, with add-on tours on Monday, as well as three tour options to choose from on Wednesday, you can customize your experience and explore even more. On Wednesday evening PPA will be celebrating their 40th Anniversary and reflecting on and recognizing those who helped build the organization and impact the perennial industry.

Monday’s tours are a highlight of the Asheville area for those who would like a PPA-influenced tourist experience. These options include two tours of cultivated local attractions, another exploring the stunning Biltmore Estate gardens, and another hiking through the mountains and scenic waterfalls of the area led by a local ecotour guide.

Choose an excursion focused on the surrounding regions of Asheville on Wednesday, with all three tours culminating at Highland Brewing Event Center for a special barbeque dinner and party to celebrate PPA’s 40th Anniversary. You’ll find a mix of options including nurseries, botanical and private home gardens, retail, and a unique horticultural emphasis at a nationally renowned brewery.

Several evenings of the National Symposium week conclude with social events that will leave lasting impressions on all who attend. Join us for a Welcome Reception on Monday evening where attendees gather to meet new PPA members and reconnect with longtime PPA friends. Tuesday activities conclude at the annual Trade Show Social with door prizes and networking. Don’t forget our celebratory 40th Anniversary dinner at Highland Brewing Company on Wednesday! The Core Symposium concludes Thursday evening with a sold out ticketed-only event at the Governor’s Western Residence that is sure to be a North Carolina night to remember!

The PPA National Symposium follows traditions started forty years ago but incorporates something new each year, and is always focused on inspiring perennial plant people! Be sure to visit the link below to check out the full Symposium schedule. The PPA Family looks forward to welcoming you! Don’t forget – the early bird registration deadline is June 17, 2024 and final registration deadline is July 15, 2024. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/page/NationalSymposium.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.