Farwest Show Extends Tier 1 Deadline for 2020 New Varieties Showcase

Portland, Oregon — The 2020 Farwest Show, the biggest green industry show in the West, has extended the Tier 1 deadline for the New Varieties Showcase to April 30, due to the industry-wide disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tier 1 entries receive many valuable benefits when they are featured in the New Varieties Showcase at Farwest Show. Newly introduced products are published at www.FarwestShow.com for online audiences with approved descriptions, logos, and exhibitor contact information. Accepted entries are also publicized for free in the New Varieties Showcase catalog, which is inserted into the July issue of

Digger magazine and sent to more than 7,500 subscribers. The $750 value in print publicity is exclusive to Tier 1 entries.

On the show floor, all plant submissions are presented to

Farwest Show attendees and exhibitors in the New Varieties Showcase in an attractive, high-traffic area near other exhibitor booths and restrooms. Each variety will be displayed with Hip Label plant tag labels. All tags are free and available for attendees to take with them as they explore the exhibitors to place orders.

New to the showcase, the Hip Label tags will customize plant tags for augmented reality marketing experiences. Samples of the enhanced plant tags can be seen online when downloading the HIP Engager™ Instructions on https://farwestshow.com/new-varieties-showcase-submissions. The hightech marketing tool is available for iPhone and Android users.

Each Tier 1 submission costs $235. The registration deadline was extended one month, from March 31 to April 30.

All accepted entries are judged by a jury of industry experts, as well as the 5,000-plus show attendees. The top vote-getters have the chance to win a Judge’s Award or a People’s Choice Award.

For 2020, two tiers of entry are being offered: Tier 2 entries will be featured online at www.FarwestShow.com and displayed in the New Varieties Showcase on the floor with Hip Label plant tag labels. Each Tier 2 submission costs $75 and the registration deadline is June 30.

To be considered for inclusion in the showcase, all entrants must submit their plants online:

To qualify for approved entry, plants must exhibit new and improved qualities, such as greater hardiness, increased bloom time, more vibrant color, improved habit and/or better disease resistance. Entries must be new market introductions for 2020 or 2021, and they must be available for purchase from at least one designated grower or supplier exhibiting at the 2020 Farwest Show. At the 2019 show, 72 impressive varieties were on display, including annuals, grasses, perennials, shrubs and trees.

For questions, contact Zen Landis at zlandis@oan.org or 503-582-2011.

The Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN), based in Wilsonville, represents nearly 700 wholesale growers, retailers, landscapers and suppliers. Oregon’s ornamental horticulture industry is one of the state’s largest agricultural commodities, with nearly $1 billion in annual sales. Oregon’s nursery industry is a traded sector; nearly 80 percent of the nursery plants grown in Oregon are shipped out of state. For information, visit www.oan.org or call 503-682-5089.