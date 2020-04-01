FlameThrower coleus Named a Louisiana Super Plant for 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU AgCenter has named FlameThrower coleus as a Louisiana Super Plant for spring 2020.

“FlameThrower coleus series can be spotted by its uniquely-shaped thin and ruffled foliage, which stands out in any landscape,” said AgCenter horticulturist Jeb Fields, who oversees the Super Plants program.

FlameThrower coleus features ruffled edges. Photo by Ashley Edwards/LSU AgCenter

“Add that to bold long-lasting colors, and you have one of the hottest plants this summer,” he said. “These compact coleus are great for any Louisiana landscape.”

