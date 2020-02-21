Louisiana Fisheries Forward Summit, March 11th

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Fisheries Forward Summit will bring hundreds of fishers to Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center to see the latest technology on March 11.

The summit, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., is the state’s premier commercial fishing and seafood event that will draw seafood dealers, processors and others involved in the industry, said Thomas Hymel, LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant fisheries agent.

“The world of seafood is rapidly evolving, and changes can be overwhelming if a business hopes to stay up to date,” he said. “The summit offers fishermen, dealers and processors critical information, the chance to view the latest and greatest tech, as well as networking opportunities.”

