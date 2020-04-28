Survey Shows Crawfish Income Down, Season Shortened

CROWLEY, La. — Results from a survey of crawfish producers show that decreased demand for their product is resulting in lost income of about $500 an acre and a season that could end about 40 days sooner than usual in some cases.

“When you look at all those things, it’s a pretty impactful scenario for producers,” said LSU AgCenter economist Kurt Guidry, who compiled the survey results.

A total of 67 producers responded to the survey, representing more than 10% of the total estimated crawfish acres in the state, Guidry said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: