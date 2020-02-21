Whole Foods Market Announces Winners of Annual Supplier Awards

AUSTIN, Texas – Whole Foods Market has announced the winners of its eighth annual Supplier Awards, honoring 32 of the company’s suppliers for their outstanding achievements in 2019 and ongoing commitments to quality, environmental stewardship, organic integrity, innovation, purpose and partnership. This year’s honorees include local, regional and national brands across all product categories. The winners were named at a reception held in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 18.

“We’re honored to work with and celebrate the remarkable contributions of these suppliers that embody Whole Foods Market’s core values and consistently raise the bar in our industry,” said Don Clark, Senior Vice President of Non-Perishables Merchandising at Whole Foods Market. “Their dedication to excellence, quality, innovation and partnership is critical to our success and delivering on our mission to nourish people and the planet.”

Whole Foods Market awarded three national suppliers, those available in four or more Whole Foods Market regions, and eleven local and regional partners with “Supplier of the Year” recognition and honored others for their contributions in categories aligned with Whole Foods Market’s mission and core values. The honorees were selected by Whole Foods Market global and regional leadership, category experts and buyers who work closely with our suppliers every day.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Whole Foods Market