Flower Exchange Launches a Mid-Missouri Branch, Offers Community to Local Farmers

Joan Dyer leaned over, planted her face into a bouquet of assorted flowers and took a whiff.

“These smell amazing!” she said.

Dyer and two other farmers gathered in Dyer’s orchard, which is part of Cultivate Co. farm in Columbia. The trio, equipped with buckets of flowers from their respective farms, handed out bouquets to local floral designers.

Emily Wright of Three Creeks Farm and Forest and Jill Stidham of Titus Creek Flower Farm are Dyer’s partners in the mid-Missouri branch of The Missouri Flower Exchange. Wright drove up from her farm west of Ashland and Stidham came from La Plata to join Dyer in distributing orders.

