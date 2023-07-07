National Garden Bureau Announces Featured Crops for 2024’s “Year of the” Program

Downers Grove, Illinois – Just in time for Cultivate’23, National Garden Bureau (NGB) is announcing the 2024 “Year of the” crops.

The “Year of the” program chooses crops specifically for the North American market that are easy to grow, genetically diverse, and with a lot of new breeding to showcase. Breeders, brokers, seed companies, growers, retailers and garden communicators throughout the U.S. and Canada can highlight these flowers and plants in their marketing to help generate interest in and sales of these crop classes.

Year of the Lily – Bulb

Year of the Angelonia – Annual

Year of the Squash – Edible

Year of the African Violet – Houseplant

Year of the Hosta – Perennial

Year of the Buddleia – Flowering Shrub

See the 2024 Year of Crops display at Cultivate’23. Stop by the Columbus Convention Center concourse display to be inspired!

Also at Cultivate’23, How to Improve Profitability with Free Marketing Programs. Hear fromindustry panelists on how to use the “Year of the” program as well as similar programs from both NGB and All-America Selections. The session will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 4 PM in Union Ballroom A.

Beginning November 1, 2023, National Garden Bureau will have photos of numerous varieties of all six crops (provided by NGB members) posted on the NGB website. NGB also creates PDF’s of fact sheets, flyers, handouts, signs, posters, PowerPoint presentations, etc. that are available for anyone’s use. After November 1st, all of the above can be downloaded at no charge from the NGB website. These tools will help the North American home garden industry promote these non-branded, non-specific varieties to consumers and encourage gardening with these crop classes.

Consumer publicity of the “Year of the” program will begin in January 2024.

For more information about this program and/or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek.

National Garden Bureau is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 with a mission to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors the annual “Year Of the” program featuring ornamentals, edibles and more, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens.