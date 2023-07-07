Suspension of the Mexican OMIC for Exporting Poultry Meat Products to Canada

The CFIA has determined that the inspection system of Mexico in relation to processing poultry for export to Canada no longer provides at least the same level of protection as that provided under the Safe Food for Canadians Act and Regulations. Therefore, the CFIA has decided to suspend the use of the “Official Meat Inspection Certificate for meat products produced from imported poultry meat products” from Mexico to Canada. This suspension started on June 29, 2023 and remains in effect until Mexico’s corrective actions are deemed satisfactory by CFIA.

If you have any questions, please use the established communication pathway.