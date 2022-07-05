Funding the Future of Floriculture & AFE Reception – Join AFE at SAF Convention

Alexandria, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) announces their upcoming Funding the Future of Floriculture Event and Reception in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, September 6th, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm in conjunction with the SAF 2022 Annual Convention.

This two-hour event is scheduled just before the SAF Welcoming Reception and will include the announcement of AFE’s new Sustainability Initiative, special recognition of the Endowment’s incredible sponsors and supporters, and an industry networking reception. The event and reception are open to all SAF Convention attendees and local industry members at no cost.

AFE Trustees have worked diligently over the past two years to develop new resources for the industry. The Endowment’s annual funding covers new and innovative research, support for scholarships and internships, young professional development and recruitment, and promotes continued learning through educational grants for all industry members.



“After two years of virtual events, we are excited to re-engage with the floral community in person. New resources and programs have been established, as well as a new Strategic Plan, and the Endowment Board is thrilled to share these important initiatives with the industry,” notes Laura Shinall, Chairman of AFE and Managing Partner of FreshPath Marketing.



Whether you’re new to AFE or a seasoned supporter, join in celebrating over 60 years of accomplishments while networking with peers and recognizing industry champions who have helped support AFE’s research, scholarships, and other industry programs – this is the opportunity to learn more, get involved, and take advantage of all that AFE offers.