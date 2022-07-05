Five New Varieties Earn Prestigious AAS Winner Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: – All-America Selections, North America’s most well-known and respected non-profit plant trialing organization has five new AAS Winners available now for the 2023 garden season. Brokers, growers and retailers have plenty of time to add these impressive winners to their product mix in order for consumers to find them for next year’s garden. Breeder contacts are included in each winner description below.

All AAS Winners are trialed throughout North America by professional, independent, volunteer judges who grow new, never-before-sold entries next to comparisons that are considered best-in-class. Only those entries that have superior garden performance, better than the comparisons, are granted the AAS award designation.

The newest AAS Winners are:

The eighteen 2022 Winners are:

Echinacea Artisan™ Yellow Ombre F1

AAS Perennial Winner

Regional Winner – Southeast and Northwest

Artisan Yellow Ombre is a great plant for anyone wanting vibrant color all season long in their perennial garden, or to use as a cut flower. This is the first F1 hybrid echinacea series that comes in individual colors. This winner, with an intense golden yellow bloom along with graduated colors of yellow is a gem in the garden. AAS Judges were impressed with the uniform growth habit, vibrantly colored flowers and multi-branched plants that produce a prolific number of blooms. Pollinators will flock to this echinacea, and gardeners will love this low-maintenance, long-blooming beauty. Hardy in zones 4a to 10b.

Bred by PanAmerican Seed

Panamseed.com

(Click link for order contact)

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Echinacea x hybrida

Echinacea x hybrida Common name: Coneflower

Coneflower Flower color: Yellow

Yellow Flower size: 3-4 inches

3-4 inches Plant height: 24-34 inches

24-34 inches Plant habit : Bushy

: Bushy Plant type: Perennial

Perennial Garden location : Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 15-20 inches

15-20 inches Length of time to bloom : 100-150 days from sowing seed, 70-115 days from transplant (subject to season and climate)

: 100-150 days from sowing seed, 70-115 days from transplant (subject to season and climate) Closest comparisons on market: Mellow Yellows

Leucanthemum Carpet Angel®

AAS Perennial Winner

Regional Winner – West/Northwest and Mountain/Southwest

The first-ever groundcover Shasta Daisy as well as the first ever AAS Winner from this breeder! Green Fuse Botanicals’ First Light Perennials is a program of first-year flowering perennials that are daylength neutral meaning earlier blooms that continue all season long. Large 3 inch flowers boast a second inner frilly bloom adding to the unique look of Carpet Angel. Growing only to a height of 6 inches, this unique leucanthemum can act as a groundcover spreading up to 20 inches wide. Fantastic branching on this new AAS winner means more flower stems sporting beautiful pure white blooms that look like angels dancing over a carpet of dark green foliage. A little deadheading of spent flowers will reward you with even more blooms. Hardy in zones 4a-10b.

Bred by Green Fuse Botanicals

Green-fuse.com

(Click link for order contact)

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Leucanthemum superbum

Leucanthemum superbum Common name: Shasta Daisy

Shasta Daisy Flower color: Pure White

Pure White Foliage color: Dark Green

Dark Green Flower size: 3 inches semi-double

3 inches semi-double Plant height: 4-6 inches

4-6 inches Plant habit : Spreading

: Spreading Plant type: Perennial

Perennial Garden location : Sun or part sun

Sun or part sun Garden spacing: 18-20 inches

18-20 inches Closest comparisons on market: Paladin

Pepper Wildcat F1

AAS Edible Winner

Regional Winner – Southeast and Mountain/Southwest

Pepper Wildcat is a cayenne pepper with extra-large, 2-3 ounce, fruits. A high yielding plant with nice thick, fleshy walls that were thicker than comparisons. “It’s a strong compact plant with good flavor,” stated one judge. The 8” fruits are straighter than traditional cayenne fruits with a great smoky flavor and peppery sweetness and a mild pungency of 500-1500 Scoville units. Ease of harvest combined with a very even growth habit and mild heat level makes this a good multi-purpose plant for everyone’s garden!

Bred by Bayer/Seminis Seeds

www.vegetables.bayer.com

(Click link for order contact)

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Capsicum annuum

Capsicum annuum Common name: Pepper

Pepper Fruit size: 8-12 inches

8-12 inches Fruit shape: Long, curled

Long, curled Color: Green to Red

Green to Red Plant height: 36-42 inches

36-42 inches Plant spread: 36 inches

36 inches Plant habit: Upright

Upright Garden location: Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 24-36 inches

24-36 inches Length of time to harvest: 105 days from sowing seed, 75 days from transplant

105 days from sowing seed, 75 days from transplant Closest comparisons on market: Espana and Arapaho

Salvia Blue by You F1

AAS Perennial Winner

National Winner

Add a touch of blue to your garden with beautiful new AAS Winner Blue by You salvia. This perennial features rich blue flowers that bloom up to two weeks earlier than the comparison. With excellent winter hardiness and heat tolerance, Blue by You will be a new favorite in your perennial, pollinator, cutting and container gardens. Bursting with bright blue blossoms from late spring into fall, you’ll get repeat blooms throughout the season when spent blooms are removed. Adored all season long by hummingbirds and butterflies. Bonus: it is not favored by deer or rabbits. Hardy in zones 4b – 9a.

Bred by Darwin Perennials

http://www.darwinperennials.com

(Click link for order contact)

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Salvia hybrida

Salvia hybrida Common name: Meadow Sage

Meadow Sage Flower color: Blue

Blue Bloom size: 10-12 inches

10-12 inches Plant height: 20-22 inches

20-22 inches Plant habit : Mounded

: Mounded Plant type: Perennial

Perennial Garden location : Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 24-30 inches

24-30 inches Bloom time : Late Spring – Late Summer

: Late Spring – Late Summer Closest comparisons on market: May Night

Watermelon Rubyfirm F1

AAS Edible Winner

Regional Winner – West/Northwest and Mountain/Southwest

This new little cutie watermelon is a small, personal sized melon that is about the size of a canteloupe. Boasting very sweet and crisp flesh with minimal seed pips means a tasty summer delight can easily be yours. Each Rubyfirm plant will yield 2-3 fruits on its long vines.

Bred by Partner Seeds Co., Ltd.

http://www.partnerseeds.kr/

(Click link for order contact)

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Citrullus vulgaris

Citrullus vulgaris Common name: Watermelon

Watermelon Fruit size: 6 inches

6 inches Fruit shape: Round

Round Color: Jubilee Stripe red with red flesh

Jubilee Stripe red with red flesh Plant spread: 140 inches

140 inches Plant habit: Climbing/vining

Climbing/vining Garden location: Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 140 inches

140 inches Length of time to harvest: 50 days from sowing seed, 65 days from transplant

50 days from sowing seed, 65 days from transplant Closest comparisons on market: Mini Love, Sweetie Pie

Garden communicators are free to begin writing about these varieties now. Each of the newer AAS Winners will soon be featured in custom videos on the AAS YouTube channel.

All AAS Winners are marketed through social media, public relations and trade shows and are proudly grown in 195 AAS Display Gardens across North America. In addition, the AAS office creates and maintains a wide variety of marketing pieces and resources such as: