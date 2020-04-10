Garden Center Retail Survival Strategy Series: Overcoming Challenges With a Holistic Approach

Like most non-essential businesses in Michigan, garden centers and other retail greenhouse operations in Michigan are currently closed to the public in accordance with the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. Although the duration of this order is yet to be determined, we know it is only a temporary measure. With that in mind, what are some things retailers can do to prepare for the moment when the restrictions are relaxed?

Bridget Behe, a horticultural marketing professor at Michigan State University, recently shared her survival strategies in an MSU Extension webinar “Garden Retail Strategies to Sell in the Current Environment.” The presentation featured a discussion on how garden centers and other floral retailers can adapt their sales processes to fit within the constraints of our current situation and emphasized the importance of positive messaging to help keep you, your family, your staff and your customers safe and moving forward in this challenging time.

In this series of short articles, we will highlight the most important concepts taken from the webinar. A complete summation of Behe’s talk can be found in the Electronic Grower Resources Online (e-GRO) Alert article, “Retail Garden Center and Florist Strategies to Sell in the Current Environment.”

