Greenovation Award 2021: Give Your Sustainable Concept or Product an International Platform

The Greenovation Award 2021 is for the best sustainable product or concept introduction in the floriculture industry in 2021. An international platform awaits for the nominees and winner, where their sustainable product or concept will be presented.

Sustainable production and products are becoming the norm: international consumers increasingly expect a sustainable product. Producers and traders are aware of the importance of this. Royal FloraHolland is stimulating sustainable developments in the chain, which is why it will be presenting the ‘Greenovation Award’ during the Trade Fair Aalsmeer.

Suppliers and growers with sustainably produced products or concepts can now sign up for the ‘Greenovation Award 2021’. A professional jury will judge the entries and determine which product or concept will be nominated for the Greenovation Award 2021. The nominations will be presented in Royal FloraHolland House during the Trade Fair Aalsmeer, where the award ceremony will also take place.

