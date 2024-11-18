Grow Your Creativity With Four New LEGO Botanicals Sets

Billund, Denmark — Since its introduction in 2021, the LEGO Botanicals collection has fast become one of the LEGO Group’s most popular product ranges, captivating both builders and plant lovers with its unique blend of creativity and relaxation. These sets offer a fresh experience to building, allowing fans of all ages to create lifelike plants and flowers using LEGO bricks, and in particular appealing to adults looking for mindful, stress-relieving activities.

The LEGO Group has announced LEGO Botanicals will become its own specific theme, titled LEGO Botanicals, accompanied by its own logo and new products to come – announcing four new LEGO Botanicals sets to arrive from early 2025.

The four new sets announced include the LEGO® Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet, the LEGO® Botanicals Mini Orchid, the LEGO® Botanicals Lucky Bamboo and LEGO® Botanicals Flower Arrangement.

The LEGO Botanicals range is inspired to complement a range of different plant styles and fan favorites. Whether elegant orchids, vibrant flower bouquets, or something else entirely, there’s options for everyone; and with customization features available, these sets combine creativity with nature to offer a unique building experience that can appeal to both casual builders and green-thumbed enthusiasts.

LEGO® Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet (10342)

Budding florists can relax and unwind as they build the LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet (10342). Consisting of 15 flower stems and foliage, including daisies, cornflowers, eucalyptus, elderflowers, roses, ranunculus, cymbidium orchids, a waterlily dahlia and a campanula.

All the stems are adjustable, encouraging builders to create bespoke floral arrangements that they can use as floral home or office decor. For added customization, the flowers can be arranged with other LEGO bouquets, sold separately, to create a larger, unique floral display.

LEGO® Botanicals Mini Orchid (10343)

Builders can let creativity blossom with the LEGO® Botanicals Mini Orchid (10343). The lifelike replica features five orchid flowers in bloom and a few in bud, as well as leaves for extra authenticity.

It also comes with a light terracotta flowerpot that sits on a beautiful wood-effect plinth, making it easy for budding florists to display the LEGO flower proudly as beautiful home or office decor to bring the tranquility of nature into any living or working space.

LEGO® Botanicals Lucky Bamboo (10344)

Blooming with details, the LEGO Botanicals Lucky Bamboo (10344) gives nature-lovers the chance to build a piece of plant decor that represents tranquillity and good fortune.

Capturing the serenity of nature, the detailed decorative plant includes three green bamboo stems and pebbles that sits in a plant pot with a wood-effect plinth.

Both the Mini Orchid and Lucky Bamboo complete the Four Gentlemen quartet, alongside the previously-released LEGO® Chrysanthemum (10368) and the LEGO® Plum Blossom (10369) sets.

LEGO® Botanicals Flower Arrangement (10345)

Builders can feel their creativity flourish with the LEGO® Botanicals Flower Arrangement. Blooming with vibrant flowers, including camellia, peonies, hydrangeas, baby’s breath, ranunculus, bouvardia and lilies, the set lets builders embrace their inner florist as they arrange the flowers into a unique display. The Flower Arrangement chalice vase comes with a clever pin system that allows flower enthusiasts to customize the look of the set or mix in other LEGO Botanicals sets, to create a different style.

With 4 in 5 adults saying that doing something creative, manual or active feels more fulfilling as opposed to doing something passive (e.g., watching TV) (80%)*,the LEGO Botanicals collection offers adults a new vehicle for their creativity. Let your mind bloom!

Joining the collection of LEGO Botanicals sets, the LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet, LEGO Botanicals Mini Orchid and LEGO Botanicals Lucky Bamboo will be available to buy on LEGO.com, LEGO Stores and other retailers from January 1st 2025.

The LEGO Botanicals Flower Arrangement will be available to pre-order for LEGO Insiders and in LEGO Stores from January 1st 2025.

To find out more about the sets, visit: www.LEGO.com/adults-welcome/botanical-collection

Product Details

LEGO® Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet

Age: 18+

Price: € 59.99/ $59.99 / £54,99

Pieces: 749

Product No.: 10342

Dimensions – The set includes 749 pieces and flower lengths vary but, as a guide, the cymbidium orchids stand over 12.5 in. (32 cm) tall

Available: Pre-order from November 13, launch January 1st

Link: Available at LEGO.com & other select retailers

LEGO® Botanicals Mini Orchid

Age: 18+

Price: €29.99/ $ 29.99 / £ 24,99

Pieces: 274

Product No.: 10343

Dimensions – The LEGO® orchid has 274 pieces and stands over 10 in. (25 cm) tall

Available: January 1st

Link: Available at LEGO.com & other select retailers.

LEGO® Botanicals Lucky Bamboo

Age: 18+

Price: €29.99/ $ 29.99 / £ 24,99

Pieces: 325

Product No.: 10344

Dimensions: This 325-piece set stands over 11 in. (29 cm) tall

Available: January 1st

Link: Available at LEGO.com & other select retailers

LEGO® Botanicals Flower Arrangement

Age: 18+

Price: €109.99/ $ 109.99 / £ 94,99

Pieces: 1,161

Product No.: 10345

Dimensions – Contains 1,161 pieces and measures over 12.5 in. (31 cm) wide

Available: February 1st on LEGO.com & LEGO Insiders

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”.

Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com

*About the LEGO® Play Well Study 2024

Commissioned by the LEGO Group, carried out by Edelman DXI

36 countries: Australia + New Zealand, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA.