HilverdaFlorist Shares Introductions for 2021

This year is unlike any other. Normally we would meet each other during the California Spring Trials and talk about the upcoming season. The whole industry is facing challenges and is working hard to deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Even though we won’t be meeting each other in California, we would still like to share with you the new genetics and products that HilverdaFlorist has to offer for 2021!

We realise that the upcoming sales season will be one with many challenges. We are here to support you in any way we can. Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions or concerns.

