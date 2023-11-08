Holex is Connecting Continents at IFTF 2023

The annual International Floricultural Trade Fair (IFTF) will be held from 8 to 10 November at the Expo Greater Amsterdam, located in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands. This is the trade show for professionals in the flower industry to present themselves to a big and international audience. At show booth B2.43, visitors will be treated to a selection of beautiful and special flowers sourced from all over the world by the four Holex offices located worldwide.

Worldwide flower import made easy: Holex is connecting continents

Holex strives to make the import of fresh cut flowers as easy as possible for their customers, wherever they are located around the world. They are connecting continents with offices in the United States, China, Ecuador, and the headquarters in the Netherlands. Holex customers are ensured to be offered the best possible quality products available worldwide, all year long. The more than 40 years of experience guarantees that wholesale florists, mass market suppliers and e-commerce companies can expect an outstanding level of service, tailored to their business needs.

Representatives of each office are present at the show booth for a personal meeting. Procurement, Sales, Business Development, Quality Control: visitors who want to know more about the Holex way of working are more than welcome at booth no. B2.43. Interested? Visit the booth and discover what Holex can do for you!

For even more flowers and inspiration: visit the head office!

Visitors of IFTF are also welcome to visit the head office of Holex Flower, located at Magnolia 3, De Kwakel (adjacent to the Royal FloraHolland auction grounds).