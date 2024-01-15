How Pantone Selects Their Color of the Year

In 1999, the Pantone Color Institute created something special: the Pantone Color of the Year. They aimed to show how global events are reflected in the colors we see and use and spark conversations around the importance of color in our lives. As Pantone celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, the program’s impact and legacy are more significant than ever.

More Than Just a Shade

The Pantone Color of the Year selection is not just about picking a color. It’s about representing worldwide trends. The chosen color mirrors the current mood, and Pantone has been leading the way in design, fashion, and more. It’s about encouraging people to think about color differently and notice the emotions each hue can evoke.

