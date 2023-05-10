5 Tips For Hosting a Floral Design Workshop

Floral workshops are one of the best ways to increase your sales and engagement. But what goes into that exactly? Here are five tips for planning, setting up, and delivering a profitable workshop.

1. Do Your “Big Picture” Planning First

Before getting into the specifics, you’ll need to develop an overall plan focusing on what you want to achieve.

• Choose a theme. Decide on a theme that lets you show off your floral design style and get your participants excited. You may want to start with a holiday, like Mother’s Day. You can also plan one around wedding bouquets or arrangements, as DIY weddings are more popular than ever.

• Set a workshop goal. Do you want to cover a specific educational topic during your workshop? Or would you prefer to give a quick demonstration and then go around and help each participant? Having a goal in mind of what you want each person to get out of the workshop will help you prepare.

• Decide on the number of participants and staffing needs. For your first workshop, it’s best to keep to a manageable number of attendees — no more than 12. That way, you can connect with each participant and provide the experience they came for. Even then, you’ll want to have at least one assistant to help with setting up, tearing down, taking photos, and any additional sales.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses