‘I’ve Never Seen it Anywhere Close to This’: Field of Flowers Downsizes in Unpredictable Times

Mother’s Day is typically one of the busiest days of the year for Field of Flowers, and it is 19 days away.

But instead of ramping up to meet demand, the Broward County company has endured a significant downturn in its business because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its Boca Raton location temporarily shuttered and its Davie store offering delivery services only, founder and president Donn Flipse told the Business Journal that about two-thirds of the company’s nearly 80 employees were furloughed.

