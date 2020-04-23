Sofina Foods Inc. Shares Proactive Measures Taken to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 to its Plant after One Employee Tests Positive

MARKHAM, ON – Sofina Foods Inc. has shared the actions the company took to proactively prepare for the risks associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and how they helped effectively manage its response after an employee was tested positive at its Calgary plant.

“The employee has been self-isolating at home and is doing well.” said Gerry Beadle, Operations Director, Calgary at Sofina Foods Inc. “We had anticipated this possibility as part of our COVID-19 business continuity planning and had identified proactive measures to mitigate risks to our employees. A lot of initiatives were already in place following guidance and best practices from the Public Health Agency of Canada and the industry.”

Sofina Foods reviewed their current COVID-19 practices with the Alberta Health Services who confirmed that the company had taken all necessary measures to protect the health of their employees and prevent further spread of the virus in its plant. The plant is fully operational.

Co-workers who may have come in close contact with the diagnosed employee were asked to self-isolate at home and monitor their health.

Beadle added that “When COVID-19 started spreading in Canada, we took quick actions to protect our employees, such as more frequent disinfection of offices, equipment and common areas, physical distancing where feasible, staggered breaks, Plexiglas separations for employees working in production, enhanced communication on good hygiene practices, providing face shields to employees and temperature checks for anyone entering one of our facilities. This gave us a significant head start to promptly and effectively address this type of incident.”

These actions were in addition to a ban on travel and limiting visits to facilities to essential needs only.

Sofina Foods’ plant in Calgary manufactures fresh chicken products and employs 450 people.

Sofina Foods Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company headquartered in Markham, Ontario dedicated to providing great tasting, high quality food products for consumers. As one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of primary and further processed protein products for both retail and foodservice customers, Sofina Foods has a broad portfolio of branded and private label pork, beef, turkey, and chicken products. Sofina’s family of branded products consists of: Cuddy, Lilydale, Janes, Mastro, San Daniele, Fletcher’s, Vienna and Zamzam. Sofina Foods currently operates 16 HACCP-approved manufacturing facilities, three hatcheries, three distribution centers and employs close to 5,000 people. To learn more about Sofina Foods, please visit www.sofinafoods.com.