Keep Your Online Flower Orders Fresh During Delivery

Chrysal International Floral August 27, 2020

Naarden –  Faced with lockdown regimes and store closures, consumers turn to online and mobile shopping. Online sales of flowers have also increased worldwide. However keeping your flowers fresh during delivery is essential. Chrysal Arrive Alive is an innovative flower packaging that preserves the condition of cut flowers during transport and reduces water waste in the floral chain. The new Chrysal Arrive Alive D-block, is easy to fold, holds more water, keeps flowers fresh longer and enables horizontal transportation.

Enhanced flower quality

Chrysal Arrive Alive D-block will hydrate flowers during transport or at point of sale for two to five days. The concept consists of a patented horticultural foam and an outer bag. Once the foam is soaked in solution with Chrysal Professional 2 and placed in the outer bag, it will not leak and horizontal transport is possible, without a vase of bucket. Chrysal Arrive Alive will enhance performance and quality of the flowers throughout the chain to the consumer and is perfect for shipping online flowers. The new Arrive Alive D-block comes in a packaging of 40 sets or 240 sets.

Bloomon

Chrysal partner bloomon uses Chrysal Arrive Alive for their shipments of flowers to consumers. Joris van der Els, Chief Operations & Sustainability Officer at bloomon ‘We have been using Chrysal Arrive Alive for our flower shipments for years, so our flowers always stay hydrated and fresh’. 

Chrysal International

Chrysal is a main driving force in the flower and plant industry and worldwide market leader in flower food. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of cut flowers and potted plants in your own home, Chrysal has products to keep them looking fresh for longer. Through more than 85 years of experience and innovation, a commitment to quality and an on-going search for sustainable solutions, we aim to meet our customers’ needs – today ánd tomorrow. The result? Flowers and plants that last longer, happy customers and, in the end, a more beautiful world. Chrysal. Nurturing beauty.

