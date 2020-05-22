Koen Pack Introduces New Cardboard Buckets For a Sustainable Shelf Presentation

To meet the sustainability demand, we are now introducing these patented 8 and 10 liter cardboard buckets. Due to their unique design and their natural look, the buckets are ideal to use as transport bucket and for instore presentations at the same time.



FSC quality mark The material has been carefully selected for its durable properties. The special cardboard has been tested positively on recyclability and can be deposited with waste paper after use. The special coating makes the bucket waterproof for several weeks. They are suitable for the transport and presentation of flowers and they can be delivered per pallet from stock.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Koen Pack