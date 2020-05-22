Tillamook County Creamery Association Releases Maker’s Reserve 2010

Tillamook, OR – Tillamook County Creamery Association, the 111-year-old farmer-owned dairy coop, is proud to announce the release of Maker’s Reserve 2010, the oldest vintage in its aged cheddar program.

Rich, velvety and a decade in the making, Maker’s Reserve 2010 has been patiently aging. Due to limited quantities, the last time it was seen on the market was seven years ago, when it took first place in its category at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest. The first vintage in the Maker’s Reserve program to reach its 10-year anniversary, this exceptional cheese is full of the sweetness of strawberries and the earthy notes of autumn’s orange-fleshed squashes and chanterelle mushrooms. Full of crystals and caramel notes, this award-winning cheddar is bold yet balanced.

Available only in bulk sizes or 40-pound or 10-pound blocks, Tillamook partnered with Nugget Market in Northern California, Market of Choice in Oregon, and Gelson’s in Southern California to do regional, first-to-market releases. This coming July, the Maker’s Reserve 2010 will be available for all retailers, as long as supplies last.



“Tillamook Maker’s Reserve is an award-winning, vintage aged cheddar program that honors the dynamic, living nature of cheese and how it develops and changes over time,” said Steve Marko, Senior Director of R&D at Tillamook. “Vintages are released yearly, similar to how wineries release wine vintages. Unlike wine, however, you can never consumer the cheddar too ‘young.’”

The Maker’s Reserve starts with high quality milk and a century’s old recipe. Our commitment to quality allows us to source this high quality milk and then heat shock it instead of pasteurizing. This hereby preserves the unique beneficial bacteria and microflora that is found in naturally aged cheese. Tillamook’s proprietary cultures, which are originated, grown, and maintained in Tillamook, Oregon, further deliver the unique flavors of the region. Each

Maker’s Reserve Vintage is therefore a representation of our very best 40lb chunks that have been aged over time to capture the unique flavors.

Tillamook’s Sensory team of supertasters grade every vat of cheddar curds, measuring against their signature flavor profile and selecting only the best lots to enter the vintage program. Vintages are evaluated yearly to capture their changing features over time.

A new vintage of Tillamook Maker’s Reserve made three years prior, comes out at the beginning of every year and is strategically released so that it lasts through its 10-year anniversary. The current Tillamook Maker’s Reserve vintage lineup includes 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2012 and 2010. Due to limited quantities the 2011 and 2013 vintages are being reserved for their 10-year anniversary release.

More information about Maker’s Reserve can be found at Tillamook.com/MakersReserve.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook has earned top awards for their cheese, ice cream, sour cream, butter, cream cheese and yogurt products made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. The TCCA is currently made up of almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. Tillamook operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs nearly 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.